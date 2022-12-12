SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD).

Shortly before 6 a.m., Dec. 12, SLCPD officers along with Salt Lake City Fire Dept. personnel responded to the incident under the I-15 off-ramp near 545 West 600 South.

SLCPD reportedly found the homeless man with critical injuries and immediately started providing life-saving aid.

Gold Cross Ambulance took the man to the hospital, and police say doctors have upgraded the man’s condition to serious, but stable.

The driver, who reportedly works in the area and regularly parks under the off-ramp, drove onto the gravel under the viaduct and ran over the victim, police say.

Officers note that there is no lighting under the viaduct, and that it was still dark outside at the time of the crash.

The driver allegedly immediately called 911 after realizing what happened, then remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, the Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and Crime Lab are leading the investigation into the incident.

The CAR Team is a multi-jurisdictional crash team that investigates crashes involving serious physical injuries or death. Members of the CAR Team receive specialized training in “collision examination, speed analysis, vehicle dynamics, occupant kinematics, scene photography, surveying equipment, crash scene mapping, evidence collection and computer aided drawing programs.”

No further information is available at this time.