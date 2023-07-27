SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams are reminding the public to keep themselves and their pets hydrated, especially while hiking through the canyons in the extreme heat.

The SAR team said it was called out to Grandeur Peak in Millcreek Canyon to rescue a dehydrated hiker and their dog just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. The hiker and their lab summited Grandeur Peak and were on their way down when the dog began resisting.

The hiker and the dog were able to walk down from the summit for about 20 minutes, before leaving the trail to find shade. SAR said the two made it 50 feet off the trail and the dog was no long able to continue.

“The hiker had no water at this time, and it’s unknown how much, if any water, was taken on the hike,” Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said on a social media post. The hiker hiked back down to the trailhead and called for help while the dog was still on the mountain.

According to SAR, rescue teams were given a brief description of the dog’s location, which was marked with rocks high up on the trail. One team searched the area but did not find the dog and continued on toward the summit.

Eventually, rescue teams used GPS data taken from a photo of the dog which was consistent with where the team had searched. The team went back, conducted a slightly larger search and found the dog, deceased.

The dog was brought back down off the mountain by a second rescue team. Search and Rescue teams said the operation lasted a total of six hours.

“Our sincere condolences to the hiker and family,” SAR teams said.

Rover, a pet sitter and dog walking service, recommends checking weather conditions before setting out on a hike with your dog. In the event of a heat wave, Rover suggests hiking in the early morning or late evening to avoid the hottest parts of the day. Rover says to always pack enough water for yourself and your dog, and then a little extra, just in case.