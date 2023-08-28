SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A state liquor and wine store is reopening in Salt Lake City after years of construction, according to the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Services.

Officials said the reopening celebrates the end of the 300 West construction project, which impacted store access for employees, customers, and licensed businesses that rely on the store to acquire products for resale at their establishments.

The grand reopening of the store, located at 280 West Harris Ave., is on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will reportedly feature wine education booths throughout the store, with employees presenting lessons on French, Italian, South African, and sparkling wines. However, the education will not provide wine tastings.

The in-store education is a first for the DABS, said Tiffany Clason, Director of the DABS.

Store operations will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.