SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation have closed State Route 210 starting at 8 p.m. Monday for avalanche mitigation due to extreme weather conditions that were “coming in earlier than forecasted.”

SR 210 serves as the access road for Little Cottonwood Canyon and the ski resorts of Alta and Snowbird.

Uphill SR 210 will be closed at the mouth starting at 8 p.m. The downhill route as well as Entry 1 or Gate C to Snowbird were closed at 8:30 p.m.

Watch the snowy conditions on SR 210 captured at around 7:30 p.m. Monday:

The estimated opening time for SR 210 is 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

UDOT officials have also announced the closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon backcountry from 10 p.m. Monday through 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch the moment snow hits State Route 190, or Big Cottonwood Canyon Scenic Byway:

No closures have been announced for SR 190 yet. Follow UDOT on Twitter for more updates on Cottonwood Canyons closures.