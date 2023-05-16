This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — The Starbucks in Sandy installed four new electric vehicle chargers as part of a pilot plan to install chargers from Denver to their headquarters in Seattle.

The chargers are part of Starbucks’ commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and join in efforts to better the planet, Starbucks said in a press release.

Starbucks, in partnership with Volvo Cars, will install electric vehicle chargers at up to 15 locations from Denver to Seattle. The press release stated that this project provides a string of familiar and safe places for people to recharge their electric vehicles.

When complete, the 1,350-mile route will offer charging stations at Starbucks stores approximately every 100 miles along I-70, I-84, and I-90.

Starbucks’ goal is to become a resource-positive company and reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030. The Sandy Starbucks is located at 56 W 9000 South.