SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A stabbing and shooting, unrelated to one another, occurred in Downtown Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police. Detectives are currently seeking the public’s help in the investigation.

Shortly after 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, police responded to a stabbing at 32 East Exchange Pl. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a large crowd leaving the area and a person on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Authorities provided lifesaving efforts to the individual before taking them to the hospital in critical condition.

Additionally, at around 4:30 a.m., another individual walked into the emergency room with a non-life-threatening stab wound, a press release states. Officers reportedly believe this person was stabbed during the incident at 32 East Exchange Pl.

Shortly before 4 a.m., while officers were investigating the stabbing, they reportedly heard gunfire coming from their west. Officers attempted to stop a suspect near 60 West Market St., but that person fled the scene.

Officers then found a window at the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse that was damaged by gunfire. During a search of the area, an officer saw someone matching the description of the alleged shooter near 600 South Main St.

“Officers quickly locked down the area,” the release states.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers found the shooting suspect and safely took him into custody. Officers were able to recover a firearm believed to be connected to the shooting with the help of South Salt Lake Police.

“Our officers did a remarkable job tonight,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “They are trained to remain calm and focused. These are high-stress situations, and I’m proud of our officers, sergeants, and watch commanders. They quickly and safely collected and analyzed rapidly incoming information, coordinated resources, and did everything they could to help ensure the best possible response.”

Anyone who has any information regarding these incidents, “including video, photos, or who has seen social media posts related to either incident,” is asked to contact the police at 801-799-3000.

The identities of those involved, relating to either the stabbing or shooting, are not being released at this time.