SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Springville man is facing an additional felony charge after allegedly calling his girlfriend to sell what police believe was an illegally obtained gun on Tuesday, July 18.

Just the day before, he was arrested on two felony charges, and several misdemeanors, after using and intending to distribute illegal drugs, according to the Springville Police Department.

Jim Christain Brannan, 45, is now facing a third-degree felony charge for use of a firearm by a restricted person, on top of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance analog, a third-degree felony; driving under the influence — second offense in 10 years, a class A misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; along with other, traffic-related charges.

On Monday, July 17, Brannan was reportedly pulled over for traffic violations. Police recognized him from previous interactions and knew he was an alleged drug distributor, according to court documents. The officer allegedly knew he had prior DUI charges and was suspicious his license was revoked, which was proven true, according to the affidavit.

Brannan allegedly showed symptoms consistent with illicit drug use and was found with “distribution amounts” of methamphetamine and approximately two grams of heroin, as well as “baggies” police said are often used for drug resale, according to court documents.

A short time after he was booked into jail, he reportedly made a call from a recorded line to his girlfriend. In that phone call, police say he told her that he was booked into jail for a felony, which, according to court documents, made him think he would have a higher-than-expected bail amount.

Because of that, he reportedly told his girlfriend to “sell the gun or car,” making police think he was in unlawful possession of a firearm by a restricted person, according to court documents.

Springville officers said because they knew Brannan is an alleged drug distributor and user of illicit drugs, they felt it was important to remove the gun from his possession to keep the public safe in case he was released from jail, according to court documents.

Police contacted his girlfriend and asked her about the gun. She was cooperative, according to court documents, and explained Brannan had a gun in their shared bedroom. She told officers she had not handled it because “guns scare her,” according to the probable cause statement.

She reportedly got the gun out of the bedroom of her own free will and gave it to detectives.

In January earlier this year, Brannan was reportedly arrested for possession of a substantial/distributable amount of controlled substances and a firearm. At the time of this arrest, he was out of jail on a pre-trial release for the same type of violation, according to court documents.

Detectives said he continues to pose a danger to himself, those around him, law enforcement, and society but repeatedly possesses and distributes drugs and guns.