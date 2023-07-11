SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — The Western Spotted Orb Weaver Spider is taking over the shores of Great Salt Lake by the thousands if not millions.

At Antelope Island State Park, the spiders are nearly impossible to miss and at the end of the month, the park will host a festival to break down some of the myths that surround the arachnid.

“This year, the water is a little closer again, the brine flies are a little closer, the midges this spring were incredibly thick, so there was a lot of food source,” Antelope Island State Park assistant manager Wendy Wilson told ABC4 as she stood in front of dozens of western spotted orb weavers that had built their webs on a display at the park marina.

At the marina, dark clouds swirl around in the water. Upon closer inspection, the clouds are actually made up of innumerable brine flies. The flies feed on algae in the lake and almost anything that’s bigger than a fly feeds on them, including the western spotted orb weaver.

This summer is the first in many that the marina at Antelope Island has had enough water to reach all the docks (while not enough for boats to dock at them). Due to the increase in water, the brine flies are closer to the historic shoreline than they’ve been in years and are more accessible to many of the creatures that feed on them.

The spiders can be found in other areas in Utah. However, the Great Salt Lake provides a perfect environment for them to thrive. “There is an abundance of places to build webs and an abundance of insects,” Wilson stated. There is so much food for the spiders that their webs are built close to one another.

They can survive in close proximity. In certain areas, there are so many webs that it looks like one giant silk structure. In many areas on the island, it even looks like a fishing line has been strung along the shrubbery.

Wilson said the spiders do a great job of eating the annoying bugs, like flies and mosquitoes, that visitors know all too well. In turn, the large spiders are a great food source for migrating birds. “I don’t know that the birds could ever eat all the spiders just because they are so abundant,” Wilson added.

Wilson explained that the park does not spray for the spiders. However, they clear busy walkways and bathrooms of spider webs. During peak spider season (like right now), Wilson said people who visit the island to hike should know that they will be walking through webs along the trails.

While the spiders may look mean, Wilson said people should not fear them. “No,” She stated. “They’re not aggressive. They’re not of medical concern to humans. There really is only one spider in the state of Utah that is of medical concern to humans and that’s the black widow.”

Wilson told ABC4 that the western spotted orb weaver has venom, but it won’t do much to people should they be bitten. Nonetheless, she said a bite is unlikely to happen. “If they bit, it would probably be akin to a bee sting. Something of that scenario. I’ve never been bitten. I’ve been here 10, 11 years and I’ve never been bitten by one of these guys. That should say something.”

On July 29, Antelope Island State Park will host the Spider Festival. The festival is in its 11th year and was originally inspired by the western spotted orb weaver that calls the lake home. Those who attend will learn more about the spider (and other spiders that are native to Utah), break down myths surrounding spiders, and go on a short walk to identify different spiders on the island.