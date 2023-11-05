SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A car speeding down South Temple Street crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Nov. 5, at around 3 a.m., police received multiple calls about a crash near 1007 East South Temple.

An off-duty officer in the area reportedly heard the crash and responded to the scene. The officer found three people in the car.

Additional officers, Salt Lake City Fire, and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

One person in the car — the front passenger — had critical injuries, while the driver and rear passenger had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe the driver was traveling down South Temple, heading east at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle.

While speed is believed to be a factor, impairment is also being investigated as a possible factor.

All three people in the car were men in their 20s, police said.

South Temple was closed in both directions from 900 East to 1100 East while officers investigated the scene.

No further information on this case is being released at this time.