SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Spanish Fork Police are launching an investigation after a two-year-old toddler was reportedly shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at a daycare on Monday, May 22.

Detectives said a group of several children was playing outside under the supervision of two caretakers in a vinyl-fenced-in area of a daycare located near 2000 North and 300 West. While playing, one child appeared to begin stumbling and was seen “bleeding from the face.”

The daycare quickly notified the parents and the child was taken to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center for treatment. It was then doctors discovered a small caliber bullet in their head.

The child was transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital for further care and is reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives with Spanish Fork Police Department are investigating where the bullet may have been shot from and why, though say it appears to be the result of a tragic accident. Police report there are open fields nearby the daycare and they believe the bullet may have come from that area.

Springville Police were initially contacted by the hospital but Spanish Fork Police Department took over the investigation due to the location of the daycare.

No additional information has been provided.