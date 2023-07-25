SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A local restaurant owner was charged Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing his 16-year-old employee.

Kevin Gerald Bowman, 42, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, 2nd-degree felonies, and one count of lewdness, a class b misdemeanor.

According to Teriyaki Madness’ website, Bowman is the first franchisee to bring Teriyaki Madness to Utah in Spanish Fork. You can watch a video of Bowman discussing the franchise on their youtube page.

On June 8, 2021, the Spanish Fork Police Department began an investigation into a reported sex offense. The 16-year-old victim said she was sexually assaulted by her boss, Bowman, while at work.

During the interview, the victim reportedly said Bowman made inappropriate comments to her, was flirty with her, and would always ask for hugs. It escalated with Bowman allegedly brushing up against her, touching her butt, and more.

In one instance after Bowman allegedly returned from vacation in California, he asked the victim if she wanted to see his sunburn. He then showed her a sunburn on his shin. A short time later, Bowman allegedly called her name, and when she walked into the room he had his pants at his ankles. The victim said his underwear was see-through.

Bowman also allegedly put anti-itching cream on the victim’s back due to an allergic reaction, the victim said however he inappropriately grabbed her at the time.

Officers with the Spanish Fork Police Department met with Bowman to discuss the allegations.

According to Bowman, when he came back from California, he said he did have a sunburn, and the victim repeatedly asked to see his sunburn. He said eventually he pulled his pants down to his knees and showed her the sunburn on his thighs.

Bowman also claimed he never touched her inappropriately, and never asked her for hugs. When asked about the anti-itching cream incident Bowman admitted she asked him to put it on her back. Bowman claimed she had her work shirt on the entire time, but that he put the cream under her shirt on her upper back.

“I advised Kevin it was concerning that he is a 42-year-old male and the victim is a 16-year-old female and he pulled down his pants to show her his sunburn. Kevin advised she asked to see it. He was advised that was bizarre behavior,” the investigating officer wrote. “And it was also bizarre behavior for him to be applying cream to her back; especially by going under her shirt.”

Bowman had his initial appearance Tuesday at the 4th District Court and is scheduled for a second hearing on August 31.