SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — An unattached garage in Spanish Fork that caught fire spread to a residential home near the area of 100 West and 200 North on Sunday night, Spanish Fork Fire and EMS said.

The homeowner noticed the fire around 10 p.m., as he was returning home from picking up his granddaughter. At the time, the fire was reportedly already burning heavily in the garage. Spanish Fork Fire said the homeowner began helping family members who were inside, as well as residents from a neighboring house, get outside to safety.

By the time fire crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were extending into the homeowner’s house.

Crews were reportedly able to control the fire, limiting the damage to a bedroom, mudroom, attic, and unattached garage. The neighbor’s home suffered some heat damage to its side and vinyl fencing.

Spanish Fork Fire and EMS said it took fire crews an hour and 15 minutes to extinguish the flames with the help of the Spanish Fork Police Department and Mapleton Fire and Rescue.

An initial investigation into the fire found an overloaded electrical cord inside the unattached garage sparked the fire. The flames caused an estimated $200,000 in damages.

The family of the home has been displaced and was taken in by family members. Two of the residents were treated by medical staff for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. Everyone was released on the scene.