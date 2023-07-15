SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A Chevron gas station in Spanish Fork was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning, resulting in an estimated $1 million in damages, according to a press release.

Shortly after midnight on July 15, Spanish Fork Fire & EMS crews responded to a fire at the Chevron gas station on the 3600 block of East Canyon Rd.

Authorities say a passerby coming out of Spanish Fork Cyn. noticed smoke coming from the gas station and called 911 to report the fire.

Crews first at the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the southwest corner of the building, the release states. The fire had reportedly already breached the roof of the structure.

Fire personnel were able to control the fire within an hour and 30 minutes, containing it to the southwest portion of the building, the release states. However, damages are estimated to be $1 million at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, though officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Spanish Fork Police, Mapleton Fire & Rescue, Salem Fire, Woodland Hills Fire, Payson Fire, Genola Fire, Central Utah 911, Dominion Energy, and Spanish Fork Public Works also responded to the scene.

“Three chief officers, one investigator, 36 firefighters, five engines, two ladders, two squads, one air and light trailer, and one ambulance responded overall to the incident,” the release states.

No further information is available at this time.