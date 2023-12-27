SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — The driving range at a Spanish Fork golf course has transformed into a tubing hill, but some residents are disappointed in having to pay to access one of the city’s top sledding hills.

The Oaks at Spanish Fork golf course is closed during the cold season. But it’s open for tubing, which costs visitors $30. It’s something the city approved back in October.

On Wednesday, Michael and Violet were enjoying the slopes on the man-made snow. They were in town from Nevada visiting family.

“I would say it’s actually a lot of fun,” Michael said. “You go pretty quick. There’s a lot of good screams.”

The tubing course has three different tracks. There’s also a magic carpet to pull the tubes up the hill, saving visitors’ time and energy.

On Oct. 3, the Spanish Fork City Council announced an agreement on the tubing hill in which the city stood to receive 3% of the profits.

However, some locals said the hill offered some of the best sledding during the winter. They aren’t on board with having to pay to use the hill.

“You come down here and you’d sled,” said Josh Millward, of Spanish Fork. “But now … you’ve got to pay.”

When Mother Nature brings fresh snow to the area, there is a section of the hill that will be open for free sledding, city officials said. Another free section will be open for people looking to learn snowboarding or skiing.

For tubers, the course will change throughout the season, as snowmakers will be able to model the runs.



Still, Millward said it’s not enough.



“This is the place to go to if you actually want to go sledding in Spanish Fork,” he said. “Gating it off for double an hour’s work, that’s insane.”