SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — The South Utah Valley Animal Shelter is receiving a $100,000 grant from a national nonprofit company in support of their work for animals in South Utah County.

According to Carrie Ward from SUVAS, they will be using this money to assist with lifesaving measures for the animals such as spaying and neutering, vaccination, medical care, and more.

SUVAS covers Provo to Santaquin, and as of Tuesday, they had approximately 400 animals in their shelter — 109 dogs and 285 cats. According to Ward, 4,000 to 4,500 animals cycle through their shelter per year.

Ward said that receiving this grant will save the lives of many animals.

“It’s fantastic. It is life-altering for so many of these animals. We want to shout it to the moon! Petco Love has been fantastic […] They have made so many things possible,” Ward said. “Before we had any grant money we could not vaccinate any animals coming in, we couldn’t get them spayed or neutered, we could not find medical care for them if they came in injured. So it really is life and death.”

Along with life-saving care, they said they will be using part of the money to assist with buying leashes and toys for animals. SUVAS currently offers a “doggy daycation” where you can rent a dog for a day in order to give it a break from the shelter.

“The stress of a shelter can be very overwhelming for dogs and a day out on the town is the perfect getaway they need,” their website states.

The grant money will be coming from Petco Love in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, who said this is part of their commitment to a better future.

“Our investment in the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love said. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

For more information about the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter, you can visit their website.