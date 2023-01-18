FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Legacy Parkway’s southbound lanes will be closed all weekend, starting on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. Legacy will open again ahead of Monday morning’s commute at 5 a.m. on Jan. 23.

The closure will stretch from Park Lane in Farmington to Parrish Lane in Centerville. UDOT said this will be the first of a series of several highway closures as crews work to place beams for the new bridge connecting I-15 and Legacy Parkway to the new West Davis Highway.

Southbound Legacy Parkway will close again the following weekend, Jan. 27 thru Jan. 30 for more bridge construction.

(Image courtesy of UDOT)

During the closures, UDOT said traffic will be detoured to I-15. Commuters can either take I-15 all the way into North Salt Lake or get on Legacy Parkway to I-215 on Parrish Lane in Centerville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A third weekend closure will affect the Legacy Parkway northbound lanes from Parish Lane in Centerville to Park Lane in Farmington starting Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. to Feb. 6 at 5 a.m. During this closure, traffic will be diverted off Legacy Crossing at Parrish Lane and will be encouraged to take I-15 northbound.

UDOT recommends commuters simply use northbound I-15 from North Salt Lake into Farmington during the first weekend of February.

West Davis Highway is a new 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway that is currently being built near Glovers Lane in Farmington in western Davis County. According to UDOT, West Davis will include 10 miles of new trail and new trail connections to create a consolidated system connecting Emigration Trail to the Legacy Parkway trail.

There will be six freeway-style interchanges with on- and off-ramps built between Farmington and Syracuse.

According to the UDOT’s project website, the highway is about 60% built to completion and is scheduled to open in the Summer of 2024.