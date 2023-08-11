SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The South Valley Chamber, in collaboration with several hotels in the region, is providing complimentary period products to hotel guests.

Participating hotels include Hilton Garden Inn — Sandy, Residence Inn — Sandy, Courtyard by Marriott — Sandy, Embassy Suites — South Jordan, and Hampton Inn — Draper.

The two-month pilot program reportedly aims to raise awareness about menstrual product accessibility. When guests check into their hotel rooms, they will receive two free period products and a personalized note from the hotel and chamber, according to South Valley Chamber.

The South Valley Chamber said this initiative reflects their commitment to community well-being and gender equity. They worked with the Period Project, an initiative that aims to end period poverty and make menstrual products more accessible in Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We believe that by collaborating with our partner hotels and the Period Project organization, we can not only raise awareness about the critical need for menstrual products in our communities but also contribute to enhancing the hotel experience for all guests,” President and CEO of the South Valley Chamber Jay Francis said.

Emily Bell McCormick, founder and president of the Period Project, is grateful for the South Valley Chamber’s support.

“This pilot program is a significant step forward in increasing access to period products, and we are confident that its impact will reverberate for years to come,” she said.

Over the past two years, the Period Project has worked to improve access to period products in Utah schools, state buildings, and workplaces in an effort to contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society, according to the South Valley Chamber.