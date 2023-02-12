SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – South Summit Fire District crews reportedly helped a cow that was stuck in a creek bed Friday night.

“It seems that Betsy here stayed out a little too late last night,” South Summit Fire states in a social media post.

Officials say Betsy the cow couldn’t get out of the creek bed on her own. “Many of us have been there,” the post states.

Fire crews were called in to help “give her a boost” up the embankment. They were reportedly successful in doing so.

“You never know what you’re going to do next,” the post states.

No further information is currently available.