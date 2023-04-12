SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man they say is considered endangered.

The man has been identified as Martin Ure, 49. Police say he was last seen leaving the Valley Woods Apartments around 8 a.m. on Monday, April 10. He was last seen wearing a navy blue puffy jacket and blue jeans.

According to police, Ure has Schizoaffective Disorder Depressive, a mental health condition that features both schizophrenia and a depressive mood disorder. Ure is reportedly easily persuaded by others.

Anyone who has information on where Ure may be is encouraged to call South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.