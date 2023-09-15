SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A crash in South Salt Lake caused several disruptions to power, traffic, and public transit in the area of State Street and 3300 South on Friday morning.

Details on the crash are limited, however, the crash did affect a power pole in the area, closing traffic in both directions and halting the nearby Red and Blue TRAX lines.

According to UDOT’s Traffic Map, both directions on 3300 South have been closed near I-15, from 200 West to Main Street. Traffic on the road is bumper-to-bumper and police are actively diverting drivers away from the scene.

Commuters are encouraged to take an alternate route, such as 4500 South to get onto the interstate.

The Red and Blue TRAX lines were also briefly disrupted, causing “major delays,” according to the Utah Transit Authority. A temporary bus bridge was put into effect between Central Pointe and Meadowbrook Stations. Just before 8 a.m., TRAX trains were given the go-ahead to travel though the area but UTA said commuters should still expect major delays while trains try to resume their schedules.

Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain Power is reporting nearly 1,400 customers have been impacted by the resulting power outage. Crews have been notified and are working to restore power as soon as possible. Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map reports power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. this afternoon.

ABC4 is working on uncovering details of the crash. No injuries have been reported at this time.