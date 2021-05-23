South Ogden man sentenced 5 years to life for stabbing mother

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A South Ogden man was sentenced last week for the attempted murder of his mother back in 2020.

35-year-old Michael Adam Christensen was sentenced to 5-years-to-life in prison with credit for the 485 days he has served since stabbing his mother multiple times as she laid in her bed. The sentence was part of a plea deal in which Christensen pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony attempted murder – mentally ill charge.

According to officials, the incident happened on January 22 around 5:00 a.m. when officers were dispatched to 700 East and 5300 South for reports of a stabbing.

Police say when crews arrived they discovered Christensen’s mother had been stabbed and was laying on a bed in the house. According to police, she then showed the officers multiple stab wounds on her chest, and back.

Charging documents indicate the victim also told officers after Christensen had stabbed her, he left and then took off in her car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for the life-threatening injuries she had to the lung, heart wall, and liver.

Christensen was located later that evening after officers conducted a traffic stop.

***CORRECTION*** The original article indicated that Christensen’s mother died however our documents do not indicate that she passed away from her wounds. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder, indicating she is still alive or did not die as a result of the injuries he inflicted. We have made the corrections to the story.