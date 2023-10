SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — South Ogden Junior High School has been evacuated due to a fire.

Lane Findlay, South Ogden Fire, said a student started a fire in the towel dispenser of a school bathroom.

Sprinklers went off due to the fire, causing “significant damage” to the building, Findlay stated.

The fire was reportedly contained to the bathroom.

No further information is available at this time.