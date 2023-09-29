UPDATE 3:25 p.m.: Parents are now able to pick up their children from the school, however, the students will be kept in the secure building until the parents arrive.

“Parents should use the drive-through zone on the North side of the school and your child will be brought out to you by school staff. Please come to the school from the North or the West and exit out to 5400 South. Please do not head East into the neighborhood,” the district said.

The Unified Police Department is currently handling the situation two blocks from the elementary school.

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — South Kearns Elementary School is currently under a lockout protocol “due to police activity in the area,” according to the Granite School District.

The district publically announced the lockout at 2:30 p.m. which is taking place during the after-school programs. Officials say all students are in the secured building at this time.

District officials say there is no direct threat to the students and that the protocol was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officials request parents do not come to the school at this time. The district will be providing updates as they become available.

A lockout protocol is when all exterior school doors are locked but the interior classroom doors remain open.