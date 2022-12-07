SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The city of South Jordan will be lit up with candles Wednesday night as part of an effort to support students in need.

The event, called the “Charity of Light,” is an annual tradition in which an eight-block area of South Jordan will be bright with candles burning along the sidewalk.

This year, residents decided to support Jordan School District students in need, “especially the growing number of refugee families and others who may go without this holiday season,” says Sandy Riesgraf, Jordan School District Director of Communications.

Every home in the area will reportedly fill a donation bag with items like “new winter coats, hats, gloves, socks, weekend food packs, and more,” which will be donated to serve students in the district.

The festivities will include South Jordan Firefighters, who will be driving a bright red fire engine along with Santa Claus, leading the way as volunteers go from house to house picking up the donated items.

“It is a special, fun, and festive night, which brings the community together to support a local cause, this time school children in the South Jordan area,” Riesgraf states.

The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at 1423 King Benjamin Court, South Jordan.

No further information is currently available.