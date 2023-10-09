SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — South Jordan Middle School has been evacuated due to an unusual smell, according to the South Jordan School District.

Sandy Riesgraf, South Jordan School District, said that students and faculty were evacuated Monday afternoon, Oct. 9, due to an unusual smell.

Riesgraf said that the smell is believed to have been possibly caused by an overload of exhaust blowing into the school from outside.

“This was precautionary as there were reports of an unusual smell,” Riesgraf told ABC4.

South Jordan Fire crews reportedly responded to investigate the incident and cleared the school.

As it was near the end of the school day, students went home following the evacuation.

“After-school activities resume as normal. School resumes as normal tomorrow,” Riesgraf said.

No further information is available at this time.