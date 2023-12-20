SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A South Jordan man was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, more than two years after he fired multiple rounds during a graduation party, killing a 19-year-old victim.

Anthony Dominic Rendon, 20, attended the graduation party on June 6, 2021 with several friends. During the party, two different groups, including Rendon’s group of friends, got into a fight. The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said Rendon and three others had left but returned a few minutes later and got into another fight.

After the second fight, they got back into their car to leave, which is when people at the party started kicking their car. The driver started to pull away but stopped to let one more friend into the car. After their friend was in, prosecutors said Rendon fired more than 10 shots, one of which hit and killed Kelly Glaubensklee, 19.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, more than two years after the shooting, a jury found Rendon guilty of murder as well as 11 counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

“We hope this conviction helps Mr. Glaubensklee’s friends and family begin the healing process for the loss of their loved one. Mr. Rendon knowingly created a grave risk for every individual near the car when he decided to fire several shots in a matter of seconds. The jury made the right decision when they chose to hold Mr. Rendon accountable for his extraordinary disregard for community safety,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

As part of his conviction, Rendon faces up to life in prison for the first-degree felony charges and up to five years in prison for each third-degree felony charge. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.

Shortly after the shooting, a GoFundMe was established for Glaubensklee’s family. Glaubensklee was described as “one of a kind” who walked with his head held high and a smile that could fix just about anything.

“He was big and tough but as soon as he grinned you could that he had the sweetest heart,” wrote Daizha Jake, the organizer of the fundraiser. “If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you know that he’d do anything and support you through it all in hopes to make you happy and feel validated.”

The GoFundMe raised over $26,000 by the time it ended.