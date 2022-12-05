SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A South Jordan man, who is also accused of sexually exploiting a teenage girl, has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 1, for allegedly pointing a gun at a man who told him to wait for an elderly woman to cross the road.

Santiago Maese, 46, has been charged in the Third District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and disorderly conduct, an infraction.

On Aug. 8, a witness told Salt Lake City Police Department that Maese stopped in the right lane near the intersection of 300 South West Temple Street and began honking at the car in front of him that was waiting for an elderly woman to cross the road.

According to the charging document, when the witness motioned to Maese that someone was crossing the street, he cursed at him and continued honking. Then, the witness approached Maese’s vehicle to “tell him to calm down.” Maese allegedly rolled his window down and pointed a gun at the witness, telling him it would be best for him to back off.

The witness backed away and took photos of Maese and his vehicle. SLCPD was able to identify Maese as the suspect by comparing the witness’ photos with his driver’s license photo.

Maese is currently held at the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.