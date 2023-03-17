The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A South Jordan man was arrested Thursday after allegedly convincing one teen to run away from home and then using her Snapchat account to lure and sexually assault a second teen.

Danny Dinh, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, rape of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, forcible sodomy, and sodomy on a child. Dinh also faces second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor by internet or text.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Dinh had been allegedly talking to a 15-year-old girl before convincing her to run away from home to be with him. While she was with him, the girl reportedly used Dinh’s phone to check her social media accounts. The teen eventually left Dinh but was later notified by others that her Snapchat account was being used by Dinh who was posing as her, according to police documents.

Through their investigation, detectives learned Dinh had allegedly used the 15-year-old’s account to message a 13-year-old girl. Detectives say Dinh posed as the first teen before telling the second teen he was a male and that he was 17 years old. Dinh allegedly picked up the second teen after they agreed to meet, drove her to a park and sexually assaulted her in his car.

The second victim reportedly threatened Dinh with pepper spray, but he replied saying he didn’t care. Dinh allegedly told the girl that she would either have sex with him or he would kill her.

Detective reportedly searched the first girl’s Snapchat account as well as Dinh’s personal account and found multiple alleged conversations talking about the two victims.

After his arrest, Dinh allegedly told police he knew the two victims and reportedly admitted to using the first girl’s Snapchat to talk to others. He also allegedly admitted to having sexually assaulted the second teen.