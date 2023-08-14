BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — New projects are underway at Solitude Mountain Resort this summer, according to a press release.

The resort is reportedly adding new downhill mountain bike trails by Gravity Logic and three new Wyssen avalanche control systems. Additionally, Eagle Express is being replaced with an upgraded six-person chairlift.

“These projects are affecting current hiking and biking trails,” a release states. You can stay updated on Solitude’s Mountain Report here, as trail status can change daily.

These developments are part of a $16 million investment in the resort. The resort is calling it a “transformational summer.”

Eagle Express has reportedly been completely removed, making way for the new six-person lift. Installations are expected to begin in September, while the chair is expected to be operational by mid-December.

The resort is also looking to improve skier access to Honeycomb Canyon in the winter, putting in three new Wyssen remote avalanche control systems off of Fantasy Ridge. These towers will reportedly allow Solitudes’ avalanche mitigation team to “remote-detonate explosive charges in key areas of the mountain,” the release states.

New downhill mountain bike trails are in progress off of Moonbeam Express, according to the resort. Along with Honeycomb Canyon, bike trails Queen Bess, Serenity, and Eagle Ridge are currently closed while these projects are ongoing.

“We know these trail closures can be frustrating in the short term, and we’re grateful for the community’s patience,” said Amber L. Broadaway, Solitude’s president and COO. “With a new downhill mountain bike park, an upgraded chairlift, and three new remote avalanche control systems, we’re making tremendous strides this summer thanks to the hard work of the Solitude crew.”

Conditions are expected to shift throughout the summer. Check in here for updated lift and trail status.

Solitude Resort is located in Big Cottonwood Canyon, just 30 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport, in the heart of the Wasatch Mountains. It offers eight chairlifts, 82 runs, and 500 annual inches of snow spread over 1,200 acres with 20 km of groomed Nordic track and 10 km of snowshoe trails.