BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — On Tuesday, August 1, Utahns will have a chance to claim a piece of history.

Solitude Mountain Resort is auctioning off 75 chairlifts from the retired Eagle Express. Opening bids will start at $500, and those interested will have until Monday, August 7 to place bids.

The highest bidders will be able to pick up their chairs from Solitude on August 11.

All proceeds from the auction will reportedly go toward the Solitude Fund, a new initiative created by the resort for staff to access in times of unexpected hardship, according to the resort.

Solitude President and COO Amber L. Broadaway said that since announcing Eagle Express’ retirement last winter, there has been “tremendous interest” in skiers and snowboarders looking to purchase a chair from the lift.

“Eagle Express has been one of Solitude’s core lifts for more than 30 years and we can’t wait to see these chairs go out to their new homes,” she said.

Eagle Express was built in 1989 and was the first high-speed detachable chairlift installed in Utah, according to the resort. It reportedly provided access to “signature terrain” such as Sunshine Bowl, Serenity, and Challenger.

The resort said that maintaining the chairlift has been challenging in recent years, as it became increasingly difficult to source. The chair is reportedly being replaced with a highspeed six-person chairlift this summer.

The new Doppelmayr chairlift is currently under construction, according to the resort, and is expected to be operational by mid-December 2023.

Solitude Mountain Resort offers eight chairlifts, 82 runs, and 500 annual inches of snow over 1,200 acres.