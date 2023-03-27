SOLITUDE, Utah (ABC4) — This winter season has been great for ski resorts as storms have been bringing Utah an exceptional amount of snow. Last week, two ski resorts announced they have hit a record 700 inches of snow, and Solitude was not far behind.

Representatives of the Solitude Mountain Resort say they have accumulated 703 inches of snow this season as of Monday, March 27, after receiving seven inches of new snow in the last 24 hours.

This makes the 2022-2023 winter season the snowiest yet for Solitude, which usually gets an average annual snowfall amount of 500 inches.

Solitude officials say the resort saw another 180 inches of fresh snow by the end of January, bringing the season total to over 400 inches. Courtesy of Solitude Mountain Resort

Considering the unprecedented snowfall, Solitude has decided to extend its ski season to May 21, 2023. This means the ski resort will be open for 185 days this winter, making it the longest season it has seen in history. Solitude opened its doors a week earlier than planned last November with knee-deep powder brought on by heavy snowstorms.

Solitude officials say the resort will open seven days a week through May 7, and then Friday and Saturday through May 21.

All parking will be free the last two weekends of the season, which are May 12 to 14 and May 19 to 21.

For more information, visit Solitude Mountain Resort‘s website.