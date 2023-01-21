Solitude Mountain Resort receives the most snow its had in mid-January since 2004. (Courtesy of Solitude Mountain Resort)

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — Solitude Mountain Resort, a ski resort located in the Wasatch Mountains, surpassed 350 inches of snow in mid-January for the first time in 18 years, according to a press release.

Solitude representatives began looking into the past once Big Cottonwood Canyon reached 350 inches of snow on Jan. 16. The last time the resort had received this much snow in mid-January was in the winter of 2004-2005, according to the release. That year, Solitude received 675 inches of snow by the end of the season.

This impressive snowfall comes after the area received an average of 8.8 inches of snow a day between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17. Solitude reports receiving 376 inches total during this season as of yesterday, Jan. 20.

The snowpack is currently at 192% of its average amount with a base depth of 114 inches, the release said. This has made it possible for 100% of Solitude’s skiable terrain to be open for winter sports.

New to the resort, are two live webcams of both the base and the summit to show skiers and snowboarders the conditions before they arrive on the mountain, the release said. They also have added snowshoeing and Nordic ski rentals for those who enjoy other forms of winter activities.

Other resorts are similarly receiving hundreds of inches of snow this season with Alta sitting at 433 inches total this season, Brighton at 408, Snowbird at 407, Deer Valley at 295 and Sundance at 246, according to Ski Utah’s official report as of Jan. 21.