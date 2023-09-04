BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — The first phase of trails in the new Solitude Bike Park will be unveiled this Friday, Sept. 8, according to Solitude Mountain Resort.

Four trails ranging from green circle (easier) to black diamond (most difficult) will reportedly be open Friday-Sunday through Oct. 8, conditions permitting.

The six miles of new downhill trails, designed by Gravity Logic, will consist of two freeride trails, called Mother Lode and Cobalt Cruise, and two technical trails, called Mine Shaft and Holy Schist, according to the resort. All four of the new trails will reportedly be accessed through Moonbeam Express.

Tyler Sites, Solitude Bike Park manager, said the team wanted to provide an experience that can accommodate all ability levels through this initial phase.

“The Gravity Logic team is known for their attention to detail and exceptional trail work. These four new trails represent the first step in a larger series of downhill mountain bike trails coming to Solitude,” he said.

With limited weekends remaining in the season, Solitude’s lift operations staff will reportedly be focusing their efforts on the Eagle Express chairlift upgrade. Moonbeam Express will operate with one bike carrier for every five chairs, but the resort expects to double this capacity by next summer.

Because of construction delays caused by lingering snowpack, some sections of the new trails are currently under construction, according to the resort.

While trail crews work to complete the lower section of Cobalt Cruise, the resort said riders will take a detour via Serenity to return to Moonbeam Express. The resort said technical trails Holy Schist and Mine Shaft will be accessed by temporary connection trails. Mine Shaft will return to Moonbeam Express via a temporary connector, according to the resort.

Mountain bike rentals and lessons will reportedly be available through the end of the season. Additionally, 23/24 Ikon Pass holders receive 25% off full-day bike tickets and $80 Solitude Bike Park season passes.