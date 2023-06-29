SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol provided sobering statistics on DUIs due to an increase in DUI arrests this year.

According to the UHP, there have already been 10,720 DUI arrests from July 1, 2022-June 26, 2023. This is 300 more DUI arrests than last year, at nearly 29.7 arrests per day. The UHP said receiving a DUI charge can have life-altering consequences.

“These consequences stick with people, not just immediately, but they go on for months and even years as people are trying to crawl out from the financial burdens,” Tyson Skeen, Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor told ABC4. “There’s employment consequences that come from these things.”

Utah has some of the strictest impaired-driving regulations. Any driver with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more can be convicted of a DUI. Additionally, you can be convicted if officers find you are too impaired to drive safely due to illegal, and legal drugs, according to Utah.gov.

Utah also has a lower rate of alcohol and drug-related fatalities compared to the national average, and compared to the fatalities in 2022. However, impaired driving remains an ongoing issue, UHP reported.

Along with the social, and physical consequences, UHP said that a DUI can cost up to $10,000 if you’re a first offender. Not only does an offender have to pay a state-mandated DUI fine, but there are also attorney fees, impound costs, driver’s license reinstatement, ignition interlock, mandatory screenings after nonfiction, probation costs, sobriety program, and bail/ bond fees.

UHP said that by choosing to drive sober, Utahns can prevent tragedies, and avoid the life-altering consequences that follow a DUI.

“We want to encourage Utahns to make responsible choices by planning ahead and utilizing alternative transportation options when alcohol or drug consumption is involved,” UHP Captain Wade Breur said.