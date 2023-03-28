UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The body of a missing snowmobiler buried in an avalanche at Pole Canyon was found late Monday night, Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning.

The body of the 38-year-old man was reportedly buried underneath nearly two feet of snow. Utah County Sheriff’s Office said it will release more details on how the body was found and recovered later in the day.

Search and Rescue efforts began around 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27 after authorities received reports of a pair of snowmobilers getting caught in an avalanche at Pole Canyon near Lewiston Peak.

SAR teams had identified an area where they believed the man to be quickly, thanks to his activated emergency beacon. SAR teams used a helicopter to get emergency personnel up to the canyon quickly and begin the search.

The second snowmobiler, who is the one to make the 911 call, was accounted for.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.