OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Snowbasin Resort has announced that its Nov. 24 opening date is being pushed back this year.

Resort officials said warm temperatures are to blame for the delay. The resort will also be postponing its Moose is Loose season-starting bash.

“As we eagerly await winter weather, we have an update on the start of our season. We will not be able to open on November 24th due to current conditions. We will also be postponing our ‘Moose is Loose’ season kickoff party from this weekend to a future date,” a release states.

Snowbasin’s team is standing by, however, waiting for when colder temperatures can allow for snow, utilizing the resort’s reportedly advanced system of snowmaking.

Resort officials said they expect to have an update available next week, as they learn more about the upcoming forecast.

You can follow Snowbasin’s Mountain Report or social media for further information.

Snowbasin has added some exciting additions to the resort this year.

“We expect expanded parking and the new Earl’s Plaza restrooms to be available as soon as we open. DeMoisy Express and the new Strawberry Patio are expected to debut in mid-December,” the release states.

Early November’s storm brought a fresh blanket of snow to Utah’s mountains. Here’s to hoping for more snow!

No further information is available at this time.