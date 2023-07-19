HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Construction has commenced on a new ski lift, “DeMoisy Express,” at Utah’s Snowbasin Resort, according to a press release.
“The heat may be nearing an all-time high, but we are already looking forward to next winter here at Snowbasin with the construction of our newest lift, DeMoisy Express, kicking off!” the release states.
The new six-chair, highspeed lift is slated to double the uphill capacity to the Strawberry side of the resort.
DeMoisy Express is expected to be complete in time for the 2023-24 ski season.
“Construction of DeMoisy has commenced, with the lift line cleared, tower holes excavated and cement trucks pouring the foundation! Next up, helicopters,” the release states.
In the meantime, Snowbasin offers plenty of summer activities:
- Gondola Access: Needles Gondola is for guests seeking a spectacular sightseeing experience or lift-served hiking and biking trails on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person or online.
- Mountain Biking & Hiking Trails: Snowbasin offers guests their choice of over 20 enhanced trails spanning 26 miles that can be accessed by foot, bike, or gondola. Due to this winter’s historic snowfall, upper-mountain trails may be delayed. Guests can view the resort’s summer trails map and get trail updates on their website.
- Mountain-Top Dining: The resort’s elevated dining experience returns to Needles Lodge with patio views from 8,700 feet up. Its all-you-can-eat brunch buffet features award-winning dining with stations providing crepes, freshly carved meats, omelets, elaborate desserts, and more.
- Mini-Golf: A family-friendly, 18-hole miniature golf course, located at the resort’s base area, is accessible for visitors on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer or daily private events. Tickets are available in person at the resort or online.