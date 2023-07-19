HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Construction has commenced on a new ski lift, “DeMoisy Express,” at Utah’s Snowbasin Resort, according to a press release.

“The heat may be nearing an all-time high, but we are already looking forward to next winter here at Snowbasin with the construction of our newest lift, DeMoisy Express, kicking off!” the release states.

The new six-chair, highspeed lift is slated to double the uphill capacity to the Strawberry side of the resort.

DeMoisy Express is expected to be complete in time for the 2023-24 ski season.

Courtesy of Snowbasin Resort

“Construction of DeMoisy has commenced, with the lift line cleared, tower holes excavated and cement trucks pouring the foundation! Next up, helicopters,” the release states.

