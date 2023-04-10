FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A small plane was forced into an emergency landing in Davis County on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The plane made the emergency landing on the West Davis Corridor near Glovers Lane in Farmington around noon on April 10. The plane was reportedly forced to land due to an engine failure.

Officials said the plane was able to safely land on the highway and no injuries have been reported as part of the landing.

The Kaysville and Farmington Police Departments reportedly responded to the incident.

Traffic was uninterrupted from the emergency landing with the West Davis Corridor currently under construction. The corridor is a new four-lane highway that will stretch from Syracuse to Farmington, connecting Emigration Trail to the Legacy Parkway trail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the project’s website, it is expected to be completed in Summer 2024.

Over the first weekend of April, parts of southbound I-15 were closed to allow UDOT to put in beams for a West Davis Corridor bridge running over the interstate.

No additional details have been provided at this time.