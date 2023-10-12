PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A two-passenger plane with only the pilot onboard flipped over onto its back this afternoon, though no injuries were reported.

Provo Municipal Airport officials told ABC4 the landing strip he was on had to be closed for 90 minutes, and it’s currently unclear what happened. The pilot has told authorities he veered off course.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. this afternoon while the plane was attempting a landing at Provo. The identity of the pilot has not been released.

The plane has been reported as a Maule M-7-235C.