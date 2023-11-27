SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The owner of a Utah steel welding company is asking for help after a trailer full of equipment was stolen over Thanksgiving weekend in Salt Lake City.

Kaleb Wiggins, the owner of Oquirrh Mountain Industrial, said security footage showed two individuals breaking into the trailer at a job site on Friday night and hauling it off.

“We had tripods in there. Every power tool you could imagine,” he said.

The cost of all those tools was around $40,000, Wiggins estimated.

After realizing Saturday morning that his trailer had been stolen, Wiggins filed a police report.

Not long after, authorities located the trailer in Kearns.

“I went and picked it up and looked in the back, and it was just gutted,” Wiggins said.

Now he is asking for help to identify the two people in the security footage. Not only so that he might get some of his tools back, but so that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Wiggins said that his company is still able to operate, but it’s considerably more difficult without his equipment.

While he is still working with authorities and his insurance company, Wiggins hopes that the tools will be returned.