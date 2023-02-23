SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A head-on collision in Salt Lake City on Thursday morning is prompting the Salt Lake City Police Department to warn the public of road hazards.

The crash happened near 800 South and 5600 West in Salt Lake City early Thursday morning and involved a red pickup truck and a green sedan. Police said both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries and the southbound lanes in the area have been closed as police investigate.

As a warning to drivers, SLCPD said road conditions throughout the city are icy and slick. As a precaution, drivers are asked to slow down and increase following distance in order to avoid any slide-offs, collisions, or injury.