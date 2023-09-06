Salt Lake City Police say this driver impersonated a police officer and attempted to pull over a driver on Sept. 6, 2023.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are warning drivers of a suspect who may have impersonated a police officer this afternoon, Sept. 6, on Interstate 80 between the Airport exit and Redwood Road.

Shortly after 3:20 p.m. this afternoon, a driver reported a suspicious incident of what is believed to have been a black Dodge Charger with flashing red and blue lights embedded in the car’s fog lights area. It is unknown if the suspect was attempting to “pull over” drivers or if they were using the lights to move through traffic more easily. There were no unmarked cars from either Salt Lake Police or Utah Highway Patrol in that section of the highway at the time of the incident.

“Based on the placement, pattern, positioning of, and the brightness of, the lights, and the lack of red and blue lights, the Salt Lake City Police Department does not believe the car belongs to any law enforcement agency,” stated a press release from the SLCPD.

The suspect car had a male driver and a female passenger, and neither had “any visible law enforcement marking” on their clothing, according to police.

Officers searched the area for the car, which was last seen on 400 South near Emery Street, but they were unable to find it or identify the suspect.

“While the Salt Lake City Police Department utilizes unmarked police cars, these vehicles are equipped with multiple, high-visibility red and blue lights and have sirens and public address systems that immediately distinguish and validate their law enforcement purpose,” the press release stated.

It is illegal to use flashing red and blue lights on non-authorized emergency vehicles. It is also illegal to impersonate a police officer.

Anyone with specific information on this case, or the identity of the driver, is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-200561.

If you are being pressured into pulling over by an unmarked car, call 911 immediately and ask dispatchers to verify if the car with flashing lights is indeed a police vehicle.