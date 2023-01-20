SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson with SLCPD, told ABC4 the standoff took place at a motel near 700 West and North Temple.

Garibaldi allegedly fled from police around 8:30 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop the suspect near 850 West and North Temple. After a short chase, police say they saw Garibaldi flee into a motel room.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were reportedly called to the scene and evacuated part of the motel as a safety precaution. According to SLCPD, Garibaldi was a felon who had barricaded himself in the motel and was likely armed, based on “past involvements” officers had with him.

People evacuated from the motel were relocated to a warming space during the incident.

Weisberg said crisis negotiators tried for several hours with no success to communicate with Garibaldi. SWAT did eventually safely enter the motel room and took the suspect into custody. Garibaldi is said to not have initially complied with SWAT officers but Weisberg said he did surrender after “several minutes” of in-person discussion.

Officers reportedly located one woman inside the room with Garibaldi. Officers detained the woman for an interview, but she was later released after officers determined her involvement in the situation.

Weisberg told ABC4 no shots were fired as part of the incident.