A photo of a bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a man after they reportedly found him with heroin, methamphetamine, and 1.5 pounds of marijuana near a homeless resource center, according to a press release.

SLCPD’s Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center squad contacted Grant McDonald, 53, after noticing an illegally parked car near the resource center on Aug. 24.

During the contact, police say they found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers reportedly recovered heroin, methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and an open container of alcohol.

McDonald was booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and is facing two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and five other drug-related misdemeanors, according to the release.

The Homeless Resource Center police squads were created to “improve the safety and overall well-being of both the homeless population and the surrounding community,” the press release said.

There are two HRC squads, one for the area around the Gail Miller Resource Center and another for the Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center.

Each squad has one sergeant and five officers. While the squads patrol the area and take calls, they also serve as “conduits to essential services” including healthcare, mental health services, and substance abuse treatment. In addition, they “help foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the homeless community,” the release said.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.