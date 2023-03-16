SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department is back on duty on Tuesday, March 14, after being put on paid administrative leave following a month-long internal investigation into allegations of him reporting to work with alcohol in his system.

According to the press release, it was alleged that Communications Administrative Director Brent Weisberg drove a city-owned vehicle to work on Saturday, Feb. 10, while under the influence of alcohol.

An SLCPD investigation reportedly revealed Weisberg was not intoxicated or impaired on Feb. 10. Officials say Weisberg did drink earlier in the evening but had miscalculated the amount of time his body needed to metabolize the alcohol before he can drive the city-owned vehicle to work.

Weisberg’s field portable breathalyzer test on Saturday night showed a finding of 0.027% blood alcohol content. Per Utah law, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of 0.05% or higher.

“I am committed to serving the employees of the Salt Lake City Police Department, our community, and media,” Weisberg said. “I take responsibility for my actions. The mere fact that I put myself in this position is personally and professionally disappointing – and I am very sorry. Nothing is more important for me than learning from this incident and moving forward with purpose, experience, and resiliency. Earning back the trust, reputation, and responsibilities of those I serve is my number one priority.”

Per SLCPD policy, an employee is considered “under the influence” if any amount of alcohol or controlled substance is detected in their system, but the phrase is not synonymous with “intoxicated,” “impaired” or “drunk.”

In Weisberg’s case, SLCPD determined he did not violate any laws because he was not considered impaired.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown released the following statement regarding the investigation: