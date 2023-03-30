SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding community members to be aware of mail thefts since there has been an uptick in theft incidents throughout the city, including in the Rose Park neighborhood.

SLCPD shared on Thursday, March 30, a video of a person “suspiciously” checking mailboxes near the Rose Park Golf Course recently:

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department

Here are a few tips provided by the United States Postal Inspection Service about mail theft prevention:

Promptly pickup mail

Ask about any overdue mail

Do not send cash

Arrange for pickup if you cannot be available

Consider using secure locations

Use delivery or signature confirmation

Officials also encourage community members to sign up for the USPS Informed Delivery, which allows the receiver to preview images of incoming mail as well as status updates about incoming and outbound packages.

“Historically, mail thieves have targeted important dates in the year when it’s more likely that cash or important documents will be sent through the mail, including holidays and tax season,” said SLCPD officials.

Authorities encourage witnesses to jot down descriptions of the suspects, license plate information and their last know direction of travel.

Anyone who has their mail stolen, sees suspicious activity in the neighborhood or people following delivery trucks, should call 801-799-3000. If there is a theft in progress, call 911.