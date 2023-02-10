SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — K-9s Pongo and Lux from the Salt Lake City Police Department just scored a work trip to Arizona ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

K-9s Pongo and Lux as well as their respective handlers, Officer Thad Hansen and Officer John Lynn, were selected to join an elite explosive detection squad designed to enhance security for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII happening this Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Glendale State Farm Stadium.

K-9 Lux with Officer Lynn. Courtesy of SLCPD

K-9 Pongo with Officer Hansen. Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of of SLCPD

Courtesy of of SLCPD

“This is the first time a K-9 team from the Salt Lake City Police Department has been selected to work the Super Bowl,” Lynn said. “Because our training is so rigorous, it is very rewarding to put our dogs to work for such an iconic and worldwide event.”

Lynn and Hansan have more than 32 years of combined law enforcement experience and more than four years working as K-9 handlers.

The K9s will take turns working to help ensure all the buildings surrounding the stadium are secure and safe on days leading up to Sunday’s game.

Pongo and Lux usually work at the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division K-9 Squad, which consists of five teams and a sergeant. One of the K9s’ primary responsibilities is to patrol the airport for explosive materials.