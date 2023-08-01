Photo of cash and counterfeit fentanyl pills recovered by police, Courtesy of SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department recovered more than 150 fentanyl pills during two traffic stops on Monday. They warn that these pills have dangerous side effects.

The first investigation started around 12 p.m. on Monday, July 31, when a man failed to obey the traffic signal at 800 South and 200 East. According to officials, Robert Flores, 36, fled when officers attempted to talk to him.

Officers safely stopped Flores near 300 East Sherman Ave. They also recovered more than 50 blue M30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl and cocaine.

Flores was taken to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and failure to obey a pedestrian traffic control device.

The second investigation began around 6:45 p.m. when officers spotted Brian Cano-Jimenez, 24, who had several active warrants out for his arrest. According to SLCPD, during their investigation of Cano-Jimenez, they found more than 120 blue M30 pills, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Officers then took Carlo-Jimenez to the Salt Lake County Metro jail and booked him on charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the SLCPD, M30s are fake prescription pills that routinely contain measurable amounts of fentanyl. While the pills are usually round tablets, light blue in color, they may be found in an assortment of colors and shapes.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid usually added to fake pills and contributed to the increase in overdoses nationwide, SLCPD states. It is 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine.

“When added to pills, fentanyl can be impossible for the human eye to detect or differentiate between an authentic pill,” SLCPD said in a press release.

SLCPD also offered the following tips for preventing, and treating a fentanyl overdose:

Do not accept or take a pill that hasn’t been directly prescribed to you by a licensed physician.

Signs of a fentanyl overdose include blue lips, blue fingertips, body stiffening, foaming at the mouth, unresponsive to sternal rub, and confusion.

If you or someone you know suspects a fentanyl overdose, call the police. SLCPD officers carry Naloxone while on duty, which can treat a fentanyl overdose.

For more information about fake pills, go to https://www.dea.gov/onepill.