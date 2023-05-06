SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are seeking a vandalism suspect after a business and several cars along North Temple St. were spray-painted.

The investigation started around 7 a.m. on Saturday, police say, when employees at the Utah Dog Park Airport at 1977 W North Temple called police regarding vandalism.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

The suspect reportedly spray-painted the glass doors of their business as well as six cars parked east of the building.

“Today, employees of the business spent much of the day removing the paint from the glass doors,” a release states. The motive is not known at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the suspect spray-painted what appears to be a no-parking sign — the letter “P” in a circle with a diagonal line going through the letter. Officers reportedly searched the area but did not find a suspect.

If community members have any information regarding the incident, or find additional vandalism in the area that matches the photos above, they should call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.

No further information is available at this time.