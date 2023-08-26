SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Paightyn Jones, 15, was reportedly last seen in downtown Salt Lake City Friday night wearing a black crop-top, gray flared leggings, and no shoes.

Police said she is approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 105 pounds. She also has a tattoo of a heart on her left cheek, according to SLCPD.

She is reportedly in Salt Lake “for treatment” and does not currently have her medication.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

No further information is available at this time.